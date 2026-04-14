Seattle weather: Winter storm in Cascades Tuesday night

The Brief A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and difficult travel to mountain passes Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas could see up to 20 inches of snow, while lowlands get steady rain and possible thunderstorms. Warmer, drier weather is expected to return by the weekend with temperatures near 60 degrees.



An early spring snowstorm is heading to the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel will be difficult through the passes as snow will be heavy at times with gusty winds. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect Tuesday morning until late Wednesday night.

A cold front will lower snow levels Tuesday and Wednesday with close to a foot possible.

What's next:

A cold front arrives Tuesday with widespread lowland rain and mountain snow. The snow will be the heaviest Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Some spots may see between 10-20" of fresh snow.

A cold front arrives with increasing rain and mountain snow on Tuesday.

Rain and Snow

While snow is falling in the mountains, lowland rain will pick up around western Washington. Tuesday will be a damp day with close to an inch of rain possible. Isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday could produce some heavy downpours at times.

A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area with some spots picking up close to 1".

Tuesday will be a cooler than normal day with highs struggling to warm out of the 40s in many spots.

A cool day with highs struggling to warm to the upper 40s.

After a breezy, wet start to the week, the sunshine will return by the weekend along with mild temperatures near 60 degrees.

A cool and wet day Tuesday and Wednesday before turning sunny and mild this weekend.

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