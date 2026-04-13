Seattle weather: Rain, wind, mountain snow ahead Tuesday

The Brief A winter-like storm will bring steady rain, gusty winds, and a Winter Storm Watch to the Cascades through Wednesday, with snow levels dropping as low as 2,000 feet. Lowland areas will experience scattered showers and potential thunder before the system exits Wednesday night, leading into a drier, sunnier stretch. High pressure builds late in the week, bringing chilly frost-prone mornings followed by a warmer Saturday with temperatures reaching the low 60s.



This week will feature showers, wind, mountain snow, and then a much-needed dry and warmer stretch just in time for the weekend in Western Washington.

Onshore flow is still in control this evening, keeping scattered showers around, especially across the interior and into the Cascades. If you’re in King or Snohomish County, you may notice a few extra pockets of rain thanks to the Puget Sound Convergence Zone.

It will be cloudy with a few light scattered showers Monday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

In the mountains, snow levels are dropping to around 4,000 feet, so higher elevations will continue to pick up fresh snow.

Tuesday will bring steady rain by the afternoon with breezy gusts of 20 to 30 mph (strongest in the evening). Daytime highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees in Seattle.

Widespread rain returns to the lowlands and widespread snow to the mountains Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the Cascades, this will be a significant winter-like storm. Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet Tuesday and will drop to near 2,000 feet Wednesday. All mountain passes look likely to see some snow. A winter storm watch in effect for the Washington Cascades.

Significant late-season snow will hit the Washington Cascades Tuesday into Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather to quiet down by the weekend

What's next:

By Wednesday, the airmass turns a bit unstable, so don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder mixed in with showers in the lowlands. Things begin to quiet down Wednesday night as the system exits.

High pressure will build in late this week, bringing a much calmer stretch of weather. Thursday & Friday will be dry with sunshine, but both days will bring chilly mornings. Some areas, especially around the South Sound, could see frost.

On Saturday, the ridge shifts overhead, boosting temperatures into the low 60s around Seattle with more sunshine. A weak system could bring showers on Sunday.

After a very wet and breezy Tuesday, the Seattle area will dry out starting Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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