Wetter, breezier weather in Seattle heading into work week

After a cloudy and somewhat foggy start to the day, skies remained mostly cloudy across the western Washington region.

A few sprinkles and light showers were expected to develop over the Cascades during the daytime, while many other locations stayed dry. However, late tonight after dark, rain was predicted to increase for Central and North Puget Sound along with the Cascades.

Seattle weather cools into the low 50s before improving midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

For Monday, cloudy skies will continue with a few showers around and highs in the mid-50s.

Spotty showers and cloudy weather are predicted in Seattle on Monday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will mountain snow return?

Tuesday will trend wetter and cooler with highs dropping into the low 50s, widespread rain, and a soggy feel that could impact commutes, along with breezy to locally windy conditions.

Mountain snow will also ramp up, bringing decent accumulations to the passes and ski resorts from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Seattle weather could bring steady rainfall that impacts Tuesday commutes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conditions will improve late in the week, with mostly dry weather and partly sunny skies expected Thursday and Friday, followed by mostly cloudy but dry conditions on Saturday.

Seattle weather improves late week with drier skies and mild conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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