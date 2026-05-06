Humpback whale Big Mama returns to Washington waters

The Brief The iconic humpback whale known as "Big Mama" has returned to the Salish Sea after a 3,000-mile winter migration from Hawaii. First documented in 1997, "Big Mama" is credited with helping the local humpback population recover after the species was nearly wiped out by commercial whaling. Experts confirmed she was spotted Monday near Stuart Island, marking another year of her decades-long residency in Washington waters.



The Pacific Whale Watch Association announced that the iconic humpback whale "Big Mama" was spotted Monday near Stuart Island after completing her winter migration from Hawaii.

Return of a Salish Sea icon

What we know:

"Big Mama," officially cataloged as BCY0324, arrived in Boundary Pass on Monday. A crew from Maya’s Legacy, a member of the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA), first spotted her near Stuart Island. This sighting follows a 3,000-mile journey from her winter breeding grounds in Hawaii. Known as "the whale who started it all," she was the first humpback to consistently return to the area in 1997 after commercial whaling had cleared the Salish Sea of the species by the early 1900s.

Iconic humpback whale Big Mama's recognizable tail. (Pacific Whale Watch Association)

What we don't know:

While "Big Mama" has been documented with eight calves over the years, it is currently unknown if she has a new calf with her for the 2026 season.

A legacy of recovery

The backstory:

Humpback whales were once targeted by commercial whalers until the practice was banned in 1966. For decades, sightings remained rare until "Big Mama" appeared off Victoria, B.C., in 1997. Since then, she has brought eight calves to these feeding grounds, including her most recent in 2025. Her extended lineage now includes at least 20 whales, including grandcalves.

What they're saying:

"Simply put, she’s the whale who started it all," said Erin Gless, executive director of the PWWA. "This time of year is always exciting as we welcome the whales back, but Big Mama’s return merits extra celebration."

Safety on the water

What's next:

Many more humpback whales are expected to return to Washington waters in the coming months to feed on small fish and crustaceans through the fall.

What you can do:

Boaters in Washington are reminded to stay vigilant and maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from all humpback whales to ensure their safety.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

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