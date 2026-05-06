Coupeville, WA hopes ‘Practical Magic’ sequel brings new life to town

The Brief Decades after filming Practical Magic, Coupeville remains a major film tourism hub, with fans traveling worldwide to visit the historic locations where the movie was shot. The film's legacy fuels local business through themed merchandise and popular events like the "Haunting of Coupeville" and an annual witch walk. Despite the sequel being filmed elsewhere, local leaders expect the new release to drive even more visitors to the original filming sites on Whidbey Island.



It has been 28 springs since downtown Coupeville transformed into a full-on movie set. Nearly three decades later, the film "Practical Magic" continues to cast a spell on Whidbey Island’s oldest town.

Visitors still come from around the world to walk Front Street and relive the weeks when Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock filmed in Coupeville. Lynda Eccles, executive director of the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce, said the movie’s presence still lingers throughout the historic district.

"There’s just a lot of excitement about that movie," said Eccles.

Eccles said fans come specifically to see the town where "Practical Magic" was filmed, stopping at recognizable locations from the movie.

"People just love to see where Sandra Bullock would walk up to her house," said Eccles. "They’ll follow the pathway."

A town transformed for Hollywood

To make Coupeville look more like a Massachusetts town, Eccles said the production painted Front Street white.

"They wanted to film it here, but they were looking for a town that was something like something on the East Coast," explained Eccles. "They figured that this town looked like that if it was all painted white."

Matt Iverson, who was cast as an extra in the movie, said the small town had never seen anything like it.

"They spent a lot of money fixing this place up," recalled Iverson.

Iverson said he appears briefly in a scene at a chowderhouse. He remembers locals, including neighborhood kids, landing small parts and even lines in the film.

His daughter, Thora Iverson, grew up in Coupeville but long after production had wrapped. She has memories of her dad showing her the film.

"He’d point out, ‘Oh I’m sitting right there,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s a blur, I don’t know if that’s you, but I believe you,’" joked Thora.

Film tourism turns into big business

Eccles said interest in the movie has only grown over time.

What is happening in Coupeville is part of what is known as film tourism. Washington Filmworks cites research that nearly all Americans have visited places associated with their favorite movies or television shows.

In Coupeville, that interest can be seen in local shops, walking tours and seasonal events tied to the movie.

Mel Rodman, owner of The Crow’s Roost, sells "Practical Magic"- inspired items, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, brooms and spells.

"We have people come all year long who are interested in the movie in particular, and also the witchy stuff," said Rodman.

‘A little toil and trouble’ in October

October has become especially busy in Coupeville, where the historic district hosts movie showings as part of what is called the "Haunting of Coupeville." Part of this festivity is two public showings of the film.

The chamber also launched a witch walk last year. Eccles said organizers expected about 60 to 80 people.

"We had no idea how many witches would come," said Eccles. "We had over 200 witches, dressed up and embraced Coupeville."

Eccles said some visitors came from out of state, and a Skagit Valley troupe of witch dancers also took part.

Sequel filmed elsewhere, but Coupeville still hopeful

A sequel to "Practical Magic" is premiering this September, but it was not filmed on Whidbey Island.

"We were all very disappointed about that," remarked Eccles.

Eccles shared she understands why the story led the production elsewhere, but she believes the sequel could still bring more visitors to town.

One Coupeville business is planning a special premiere evening the same day as the Los Angeles premiere.

"It really carries more people to come see where the original was held," said Eccles. "You could say it's cast a spell, definitely on Coupeville."

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