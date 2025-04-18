1 dead, 2 still missing after boat capsizes near Neah Bay, WA

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for two overdue boaters after discovering the group's capsized boat off Neah Bay. One of the boaters was recovered dead Thursday afternoon; the other two remain missing. All three were residents of Snohomish County, Washington.



The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has suspended the search for two overdue boaters off Neah Bay after discovering a third boater dead and the capsized vessel on Thursday.

(United States Coast Guard)

The USCG first announced the search for the 15-foot recreational boat Thursday morning, after the boaters failed to return as expected Wednesday around 8 p.m.

What we know:

According to a Friday press release, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report from the Makah Tribal Police Department at 11 p.m. Wednesday that the boat had not returned to its slip.

(United States Coast Guard)

Multiple Coast Guard aircraft vessels responded, along with tribal, local, state, federal and Canadian agencies. Over a 28-hour period, rescue crews searched more than 850 square nautical miles.

The boat was eventually found capsized on a beach near Koitlah Point.

(United States Coast Guard)

A 64-year-old woman was recovered dead Thursday afternoon. A 63-year-old man and a 69-year-old man remain missing. All three are residents of Snohomish County.

What they're saying:

"The decision to suspend the search pending new information is not an easy one," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark McDonell, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. "The U.S. Coast Guard is grateful for the support from our international, state, and tribal partners who also searched a significant amount of area near Neah Bay. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing boaters."

(United States Coast Guard)

What we don't know:

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is investigating and will release the names of the boaters at a later time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the United States Coast Guard.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.