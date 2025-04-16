Search underway for missing 10-year-old boy in Clallam County, WA

The Brief 10-year-old Mason Combs was last seen Tuesday near the woods off Highway 101 in Clallam County, east of the Port Angeles area. Multi-agency crews, drones and air support are involved in the search.



A multi-agency search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday evening in Clallam County.

Mason Combs, 10, was last seen Tuesday playing near the woods south of U.S. Highway 101 near Blue Mountain Road in Clallam County. (Clallam County Sheriff's Office.)

What they're saying:

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Mason Combs was last seen playing near the woods south of Highway 101 near Blue Mountain Road. He was reported missing at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and just after midnight, the sheriff's department posted on social media asking for the public's help.

Deputies from Clallam and Jefferson counties, along with Search and Rescue teams, have been actively searching the woods using drones. A request for air support has been made to King County.

Mason is 4 feet 3 inches tall with red hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a pizza graphic and gray pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a social media post by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.