Seattle Mariners held to one hit by Eric Lauer in 4-2 loss to Dodgers

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The Brief Eric Lauer tossed one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Andy Pages homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday night. The only hit allowed by Lauer (6-5) was a single to Cole Young in the third. The left-hander struck out four and walked one. He retired the leadoff hitter in every inning he was on the mound. Seattle's Weston Wilson doubled off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott and scored on Young's RBI single in the eighth.



Eric Lauer tossed one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Andy Pages homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The only hit allowed by Lauer (6-5) was a single to Cole Young in the third. The left-hander struck out four and walked one. He retired the leadoff hitter in every inning he was on the mound. The Dodgers are undefeated in each of Lauer's eight starts since he was acquired from Toronto in mid-May for cash.

Edwin Díaz pitched the ninth for his fifth save after coming off the injured list earlier in the day. He missed 85 games after having surgery to remove loose bodies in his right arm. The right-hander gave up a ground-rule double and an RBI double before closing it out.

Seattle's Weston Wilson doubled off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott and scored on Young's RBI single in the eighth.

Teoscar Hernández made a highlight reel catch in left to rob pinch-hitter Mitch Garver of a home run in the same inning. Hernández climbed the fence in front of the Dodgers bullpen to snag the ball, with the bullpen on its feet cheering.

The Dodgers scored one run in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.

Pages went deep with a two-strike shot in the first off Emerson Hancock (6-5).

Freddie Freeman’s broken-bat infield single couldn’t be handled by third baseman Wilson and Shohei Ohtani, who went 2 for 3, scored for a 2-0 lead.

Pages' infield single made it 3-0 and Ohtani's two-strike RBI double with two outs in the sixth completed the Dodgers' scoring.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA) was set to start Thursday in the series finale against Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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