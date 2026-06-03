Seattle Torrent protect Hannah Murphy, Anna Wilgren from expansion

article

The Brief The Torrent have protected goaltender Hannah Murphy and defender Anna Wilgren from being selected during the PWHL expansion process, joining star forward Alex Carpenter. As a rookie, Murphy played in 12 games for the Torrent, posting a .908 save percentage with a 2.87 goals against average. Wilgren played all 30 games last season for Seattle, scoring 10 points on three goals and seven assists from the blue line. The Torrent are left with seven players under contract who are available during the expansion selection process, and another 14 players who are on expiring contracts that will also be available – including U.S. legend Hilary Knight.



The Seattle Torrent have protected goaltender Hannah Murphy and defender Anna Wilgren from being selected during the PWHL expansion process, joining star forward Alex Carpenter.

The Torrent signed Carpenter to a new three-year contract on Tuesday, which automatically made her one of the team's three players protected. Murphy and Wilgren round out the group of three players that won't be available to the incoming expansion franchises in San Jose, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Hamilton, Ontario.

The Torrent are left with seven players under contract who are available during the expansion selection process, and another 14 players who are on expiring contracts that will also be available – including U.S. legend Hilary Knight.

Seven of the eight existing teams chose to protect a goaltender through the first phase of expansion, with only the New York Sirens electing to use their selections elsewhere.

As a rookie, Murphy played in 12 games for the Torrent, posting a .908 save percentage with a 2.87 goals against average.

Wilgren played all 30 games last season for Seattle, scoring 10 points on three goals and seven assists from the blue line.

The next phase of the expansion process will see the four expansion teams submit lists of 20 players each that will be their exclusive negotiation target list. Expansion teams can't sign any player that isn't a part of this list of their team. No existing team can lose more than three players during phase two of the expansion process.

Each team will get one "expansion foundational offer," which will allow them to name one cornerstone player to receive a premum contract with their club. This designation is binding for the player and they must accept, unless two or more teams have named the same player. In that case, the player can choose their destination between the different clubs.

Seattle Torrent Roster Outlook:

Signed through 2028-29: Alex Carpenter*

Signed through 2027-28: Cayla Barnes

Signed through 2026-27: Lexie Adzija, Hannah Bilka, Jenna Buglioni, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Hannah Murphy*, Corinne Schroeder, Danielle Serdachny, Anna Wilgren*

Expiring contracts: Emily Brown, Brooke Bryant, Megan Carter, Gabrielle David, Julia Gosling, Carly Jackson, Mariah Keopple, Hilary Knight, Sydney Langseth, Theresa Schafzahl, Natalie Snodgrass, Aneta Tejralová, Marah Wagner, Emily Zumwinkle

Expiring contracts (rights held): Lily Delianedis, Jada Habisch, Lyndie Lobdell

*Denotes protected player.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TORRENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Torrent sign, protect Alex Carpenter ahead of PWHL expansion

Seattle Torrent fire head coach Steve O'Rourke after inaugural season

Commentary: Attendance and atmosphere tell the story, Torrent Year One a Success

Torrent enter their first offseason with fond memories and uncertain futures as expansion looms

Seattle Torrent closes inaugural PWHL season with attendance record

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .