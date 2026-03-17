2 rescued from water after boat becomes disabled near Kingston, WA ferry

The Brief Two people were rescued after falling from a disabled sailboat near Kingston by a Washington State Ferries crew, who pulled them from the water and towed their vessel to a dock. Both individuals were found to be alert and in good condition following the incident. Rescue officials emphasize the danger of the frigid Puget Sound and urge all boaters to wear life jackets to prevent cold water shock.



Two people were rescued and are home safe after falling from a disabled sailboat in the water near Kingston, Washington.

According to North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, the boat became disabled out in the water. Crew members from Washington State Ferries quickly launched a rescue boat to pull both people out of the water, then towed their sailboat back to the dock.

Rescuers say the two seemed alert and in good condition.

North Kitsap Fire & Rescue reminds people that Puget Sound is frigid, and can shock even the best swimmer while they try to stay afloat. They urge anyone who goes out in the water to wear a life jacket.

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