Suspect wearing clown mask shoots car owner in Parkland

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a car owner injured in Parkland on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a car prowl that resulted in a shooting near 146th Street Court South and Pacific Avenue South.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a person called 911 to report he had stopped someone from breaking into his car and was holding the suspect at gunpoint.

Investigators said the caller then reported gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 911 caller had multiple gunshot wounds and immediately gave him first aid. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, who was wearing a clown mask, left behind a white Hyundai at the scene. It was reported stolen from the Seattle area.

Deputies searched the area and behind a nearby home, they found several guns and a clown mask in the street.

According to investigators, it appeared the suspect was picked up by someone in another car before deputies could find them.

Deputies believe there are three juvenile male suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the incident, can message or submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on the P3Tips app, tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).