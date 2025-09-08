Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard in South Seattle

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 54-year-old convicted felon for brandishing a gun at a security guard in South Seattle, following an argument over alleged photography. The suspect, prohibited from carrying firearms due to his criminal record, was found in a nearby parking lot and arrested without incident; officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, and various drugs from his car. He faces charges of felony harassment, unlawful firearm possession, and narcotics violations, with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit handling the case.



A 54-year-old Seattle man was arrested Sunday after allegedly pulling a gun on a security guard.

Seattle police officers were called around 7:20 a.m. to reports of a gun pulled at the QFC on Rainier Ave S in South Seattle.

The victim, a security guard at the grocery store, told police the suspect accused him of taking photos of him, but said he was actually just reading on his phone.

Guns and drugs recovered after the South Seattle arrest. (Seattle Police Department)

According to the security guard, the man was belligerent with him and eventually pulled out a gun. Police say the guard remained calm and did not draw his own weapon.

The suspect stormed off, but police shortly after found him parked at a nearby fast food parking lot and arrested him.

Officers searched the suspect's car and found a loaded handgun, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, heroin and various drug packaging materials.

The suspect was determined to be a 13-time convicted felon on active supervision. He was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and narcotics violations.

