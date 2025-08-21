1 dead after South Seattle shooting

The Brief A man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a shooting in South Seattle on Wednesday night. Authorities are currently searching for a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.



A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting left a man dead Wednesday night in South Seattle.

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near South 96th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they do not have a suspect in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

