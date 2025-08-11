Body pulled from Duwamish River in Seattle

The Brief On Sunday evening, King County deputies responded to a report of a body found in the Duwamish River by a paddleboarder. The sheriff's office marine unit recovered a deceased person from the water, and authorities are now working to identify the individual and determine the cause of death.



A body was pulled from the Duwamish River in Seattle on Sunday evening, deputies said.

What we know:

Before 5:30 p.m., a paddleboarder reported what they believed to be a human body in the river near the Yacht Club on South 93rd Street.

When authorities arrived, they found a deceased person in the water.

The marine unit with the sheriff's office responded and recovered the body. The department will also work with the KCSO major crimes unit, missing persons coordinator and the medical examiner's office to identify the person.

The cause and death are still not known.

Deputies said they will be investigating how the person ended up in the water.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Veteran Seattle cop Deanna Nollette awarded $3M in settlement

TSA warns flyers to avoid public USB ports

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news