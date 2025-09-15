Black bear black market: WA woman sentenced for wildlife trafficking

A Skagit County woman has been sentenced for wildlife trafficking crimes. She was selling black bear parts, including organs and paws, on the black market, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Yan Li entered a guilty plea in the felony case, resulting in a 45-day house arrest sentence and an $1,800 fine.

The backstory:

Complaints against the 54-year-old first appeared in 2020 when Shagit County Health Department officers were alerted to a number of local waterfowl outside her restaurant. Authorities determined the birds were not used or sold in the restaurant. But, she was cited for possession of wildlife without a statement.

A year later, similar complaints resurfaced. It was at this point that the WDFW Police launched an investigation. Their reports state officers found out she was buying whole waterfowl in addition to black bear body parts.

Undercover WDFW officers conducted a sale of 13 gall bladders, six livers, and 24 paws with the claws still attached, according to an agency statement. Scott Halloran with the Washington State Attorney's Office said there was "no doubt of conviction" after this portion of the investigation.

Why are bear parts traded on the black market?

What they're saying:

"The perceived medicinal value creates an increased demand for the species and their body parts, which threaten the long-term survivability of a population by overharvesting," said Brad Rhoden, WDFW Police Captain. "Beyond being illegal, it’s highly concerning to unethically waste black bears, or any wildlife for that matter, for nothing more than a few body parts being sold on the black market."

Prices for the bear gall bladders can reach up to $200 locally and sell for thousands of dollars overseas, according to WDFW.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.