Seniors pack Skagit Co. meeting after program cuts misinformation

The Brief Seniors gathered at the Skagit County commissioners building due to concerns over rumors that Meals on Wheels and senior centers were being cut, which were addressed and debunked by the commissioners. The misinformation originated from social media, and while Meals on Wheels is federally funded, stagnant funding has led the county to explore alternative options to sustain the program. The meeting, intended to recognize September as National Senior Center Month, highlighted the importance of senior centers for community support, with attendees leaving relieved but still seeking clarity on future funding solutions.



Seniors packed the Skagit County commissioners building on Tuesday. Many were frustrated and upset, after they read online that the Meals on Wheels programs and senior centers were being cut.

The crowd was so big that some people listened to the meeting from the seating area in the lobby.

"We understand there is important information posted online that we are closing our senior centers and ending the meals on wheels program. Fortunately, none of these rumors are true," the board of commissioners said as they addressed the concerns at the top of Tuesday’s meeting.

WA Meals on Wheels program cut?

The backstory:

So where did the confusion come from? Many told FOX 13 Seattle they first heard about it on social media.

"It started, and it just went like wildfire. It was just misinformation from the beginning," said County Commissioner Peter Browning.

FOX 13 Seattle talked with him before the meeting started.

"Meals on Wheels is federally funded, but the federal funding has been stagnant for 30 years, more than 30 years, so what used to be almost fully compensated by the federal government through the Senior Citizen Acts," Browning said.

He adds, they’re now paying close to $2 million a year.

"That’s a lot for a small county that doesn’t have a huge budget, so we’re going to have to make some changes looking at the way we do it. Might be a not-for-profit transition. There’s a whole lot of options out there," Browning said.

Skagit County senior citizen woes

By the numbers:

He adds, Skagit County has the largest number of people over the age of 85 in the state.

"Skagit County cares about our seniors," Browning said.

While much of the crowd attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice their concerns about what they saw online. The meeting’s scheduled purpose was to recognize and proclaim the month of September as National Senior Center Month.

"I love the senior center. It means a lot," one person said during the public comment period.

"I can’t imagine my life without it," another said.

"The senior center provides hope for some people, entertainment for some people and a cooling center for others," another shared.

The other side:

While some of these folks walked into the meeting upset and frustrated, many left relieved, if not still with some questions.

"The majority of these people don’t have triple-digit income or even double. This is such a worthwhile program, not only for the food, but emotionally, psychologically, I mean some day we will all be there in a blink of an eye," one person said during public comment.

All parties involved agree that the centers and the programs are important. "We just have to find a way to do it in an affordable manner," Browning said.

