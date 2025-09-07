Candlelight vigil to be held for WA woman who disappeared 5 years ago

The Brief Laynee Westbrook and her dog went missing five years ago, leaving her family without answers and longing for her presence, marked by her contagious laugh and smile. Westbrook was last seen on September 10, 2020, getting into a truck with a man she knew, with surveillance footage capturing her at a gas station, but insufficient evidence has prevented charges against the man. Her family continues to seek closure, holding annual vigils and awareness rallies, with a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to her discovery.



This month marks five years since Laynee Westbrook and her dog Precious went missing.

Her family told FOX 13 Seattle that she was the kind of person who lit up a room and had a contagious laugh, and it’s her laugh and smile that they miss the most.

"Her mom goes to bed every night wondering if she's going to come through the door," Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law said. For five years, her loved ones have been left without answers as to what happened to the Anacortes woman.

"It's terrible, it's devastating," Pepper said.

Anacortes, WA missing since 2020

The backstory:

The then 41-year-old was last seen on September 10, 2020. The family feels like they know who is responsible for her disappearance, but they can’t pursue it, according to Pepper. Investigators say Westbrook was last seen getting into a truck with a man she knew.

"They were seen driving away, and a little bit later, they were seen at a gas station nearby," Pepper said.

The surveillance video from that gas station shows the last time Westbrook was seen, and it is also the last known use of her debit card. "We understand she went from the gas station to the Thousand Trails Campground in La Conner, which is probably about a five-minute drive away," Pepper said.

She told FOX 13 that the man she was with has since been questioned several times.

"But, from what we've been told, there's not enough evidence to charge him with anything yet and, when they do, they need it to be able to stick," Pepper said.

What's next:

Until Westbrook’s family can get the peace and closure they’ve been fighting for, they come to Causland Memorial Park in Anacortes to remember Westbrook. On Sep. 10 at 7 p.m., the family is holding a candlelight vigil in Westbrook’s honor, something they’ve done every year since she disappeared.

"It's heartbreaking to have to keep doing it every year," Pepper said. "I feel like every year we do it, I’m always saying, you know, this is the last time we're doing this, because we're going to have answers, and I do believe that we will, and I wouldn't say I’m losing hope that we'll get answers, but I’m not so confident this will be the last one because here we are again."

Before Wednesday’s vigil, family and friends will also hold posters and flyers on the corner of 32nd and Commercial to get the word out about Westbrook’s disappearance. That awareness rally is scheduled for 5 p.m.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the finding of Westbrook. If anyone knows anything, call Anacortes Police Department, you can be anonymous.

