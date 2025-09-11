Pilot rescued after experimental plane crash in Chehalis, WA

The Brief Law enforcement blocked SR-6 near the Chehalis River for two hours as they responded to a plane crash. The 55-year-old pilot survived and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A pilot was rescued after crashing a plane in Chehalis on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chehalis Police Department, officers responded at around 12:14 p.m. to reports of a possible plane crash near the Chehalis River Bridge on State Route 6.

When they arrived, they found that an experimental aircraft had gone down in a field near the Chehalis River and SR-6. The 55-year-old pilot was rescued, treated by the fire department and taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The pilot was the only person on board the plane.

What they're saying:

"We would like to thank the public for their patience during the two-hour closure of State Route 6, as well as the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and Department of Corrections for their assistance with the investigation," the police department wrote in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Chehalis Police Department.

