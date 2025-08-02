Semi-truck fire shuts down road, ignites brush in Maple Valley, WA

A semi-truck caught fire in Maple Valley on Saturday, causing traffic backups, lane closures, and a small, nearby brush fire.

Timeline:

WSDOT reported the incident was blocking the right lane of State Route 169 at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Closer to noon on Saturday, transportation officials did not have an estimated time for reopening that travel lane. The flames from the truck had extended to vegetation along the road.

Semi-truck fire in Maple Valley on Aug. 2, 2025

What they're saying:

"It will be slow going in this area for some time," read a post to X (formerly Twitter) from WSDOT on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple Puget Sound Fire engines were dispatched to the site, along with a command vehicle, according to WSDOT.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

