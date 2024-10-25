Semi carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken crashes on SR 18 in WA

article

A semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken blocked the State Route 18 off-ramp on Friday morning in Maple Valley.

The crash happened on the westbound off-ramp to 244th Avenue Southeast (MP 18).

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and as of 7:30 a.m., the ramp was still blocked.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, it fully blocked the ramp and there were 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken on board.

Johnson didn't give an estimate of when the ramp would be cleared.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

