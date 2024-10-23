A 21-year-old pregnant woman reported missing out of Auburn has been found safe in Mexico, and authorities are now working to get her home.

Auburn police announced Wednesday that Jackelin Perez, who had recently emigrated from Guatemala to Auburn, was found alive by Mexican authorities. They are now coordinating with the Guatemalan government to send her home.

Perez confirmed to authorities that she was kidnapped at gunpoint on Oct. 13, and Auburn police say she was a victim of illegal activity that she was not involved with.

According to police, Perez was kidnapped and brought to Mexico, then was released. Authorities are working to determine what led up to her release.

Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect Tuesday in connection to the kidnapping.

This is a developing story.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Woman charged with multiple felonies in fatal Enumclaw crash bonds out of jail

‘An awesome kid’: Vigil held for 5 family members lost in Fall City shooting

Glacier Peak's critical monitoring delayed. What this means for WA residents

Woodinville, WA man claims Value Village kicked him out over service dogs

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

Boeing reports $6 billion quarterly loss ahead of vote by union workers

RVs near Green Lake return, disrupt Seattle high school cross country

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.