Seattle Kraken reach deal with Matty Beniers on seven-year extension

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached a deal with 2023 Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers on a seven-year contract extension worth $7.14 million a season in average annual value.

Beniers, 21, was a restricted free agent having completed the three years of his entry-level contract with the team. The new extension keeps Beniers under contract with Seattle through the 2030-31 season.

"Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice, but in his commitment to our community and our fans," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise."

The first ever amateur draft pick in franchise history, Beniers earned the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the NHL for the 2022-23 season as Seattle made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Beniers appeared in 80 games in his first full season in the league and scored 24 goals with 33 assists for a 57-point season.

But like just about every offensive piece for the Kraken, Beniers regressed last season. He managed just 15 goals with 22 assists for 37 points in 77 games played.

According to PuckPedia.com, the contract is worth a total of $50 million and has a 12-team no-trade clause included in the final two years of the deal. After the deal with Beniers, the Kraken have less than $5,000 in salary cap space, which would be less than ideal for the team. It would not be a surprise if the Kraken made another move with their roster to improve their flexibility before the start of the season.

There had been thought that Beniers would sign a shorter-term "bridge" deal coming off a down season with Seattle. It would give him the chance to maximize his value and hit free agency in 2-to-4 years. Instead, the Kraken take on a bit more risk in signing Beniers to a seven-year deal as it presumes he'll rebound and see his game continue to grow in the coming seasons.

With the extension, Beniers becomes the highest-paid forward on the Kraken roster ahead of offseason signing Chandler Stephenson. Beniers' contract is the exact same deal in regard to length and term signed by free agent defenseman addition Brandon Montour as well.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS