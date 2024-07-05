Derek Laxdal hires by Seattle Kraken as new head coach of AHL Coachella Valley

article

The Seattle Kraken have hired Derek Laxdal to serve as the new head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate for the franchise.

Laxdal takes over for Dan Bylsma, who was hired to run the Kraken after two years coaching the team's top minor league team. Assistant coach Jessica Campbell has also moved from the Firebirds to the Kraken's coaching staff.

"We are pleased to welcome Derek and his family to the Coachella Valley Firebirds," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement "Derek has a successful history of coaching and developing players at all levels. We look forward to him leading our group as we continue to build upon the foundation we have established in the AHL and the local community in our first two years in the Valley."

Laxdal, 58, comes to Coachella Valley after serving the last two years as the head coach and assistant general manager of the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. Laxdal was named the OHL coach of the year last season after leading the General to the OHL Finals. Oshawa had a 40-19-7 record in the regular season in posting 89 points, which was the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Prior to his stop with Oshawa, Laxdal spent three years as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars under head coach Rick Bowness, and six years as head coach of the Texas Stars – Dallas' AHL affiliate. Laxdal led Texas to the Calder Cup Final in 2018, losing in seven games to the Toronto Marlies. He also won two Western Hockey League titles with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2011-12 and 2013-14, which culminated with a Memorial Cup title in 2014. Laxdal also spent five years in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads with two appearances in the Kelly Cup Finals, winning the 2007 championship.

"I would like to thank Ron Francis, David Bonderman, Samantha Holloway and the entire Seattle Kraken ownership group for the opportunity to lead the Firebirds," Laxdal said in a statement. "I look forward to the season and meeting the great fans in Coachella Valley. My family and I look forward to making the Valley our new home."

Laxdal played 67 games in the NHL over seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders. He represented Canada internationally, winning a U20 World Juniors Championship silver medal in 1985-86.

