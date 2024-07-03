Seattle Kraken adding defenseman Josh Mahura

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached a deal with former Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura on a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

The contract is a one-way deal worth $775,000.

Mahura, 26, is a left-handed defenseman that has appeared in 112 games with the Panthers over the last two seasons. He played all 82 regular season games and 21 playoff games for Florida in 2022-23 as the Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 16 points on four goals and 12 assists, and added three more assists in the playoffs.

Last season, Mahura played just 30 games for Florida and did not see the ice in the playoffs as the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. He had just nine assists in 30 games in a mostly reserve role.

Mahura's addition gives the Kraken a veteran option to compete with Ryker Evans for playing time on the third pair.

Mahura was teammates with fellow new Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour both on the Panthers over the last two seasons, and with the Anaheim Ducks in 2018-19.

The trade of Brian Dumoulin to the Ducks on Tuesday made sure that Evans would have a pathway into the starting lineup this season after some time with the Kraken last year and another strong playoff run with AHL Coachella Valley. The addition of Mahura ensures that he'll have competition to earn that spot.

Cale Fleury, Gustav Olofsson, and Max Lajoie remain as veteran fill-in options at AHL Coachella Valley, with former draft pick Ville Ottavainen another possibility as well should reinforcements be needed.

"One-way" contracts mean a player would get paid an NHL salary whether they are with the NHL team or playing in the AHL. Mahura, center Ben Meyers, and forward John Hayden are all on one-way deals with Seattle after signing with the team this week. Those deals would likely indicate a strong chance they will be a part of the NHL roster in Seattle next season.

