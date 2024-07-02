Seattle Kraken trade Brian Dumoulin to Anaheim Ducks

article

The Seattle Kraken have traded defenseman Brian Dumoulin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Following the addition of right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour in free agency on Monday, it seemed likely that the Kraken would need to move one of their defensemen in trade and Dumoulin was the piece they elected to move out.

Dumoulin played 80 out of 82 games for Seattle last season with 16 points, a career-high six goals and 10 assists. He signed a two-year deal worth $3.15 million a season on the first day of free agency last year and played most of the year on the third defensive pair alongside Justin Schultz and Ryker Evans.

"We want to thank Brian for his contributions to the Kraken this past season," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He was an important part of our defensive core, and we are wishing him all the best in Anaheim."

With Evans beating on the door for a full-time NHL job next season, the trade of Dumoulin keeps Seattle's defensive corps evenly balanced with three left-shot (Vince Dunn, Jamie Oleksiak, Evans) and three right-shot defensemen (Adam Larsson, Montour, Will Borgen) on the roster. Cale Fleury, Gustav Olofsson, and Max Lajoie remain as veteran fill-in options at AHL Coachella Valley, with former draft pick Ville Ottavainen another possibility as well.

The Kraken are still working to get contracts done with restricted free agents Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen as well, and the trade of Dumoulin frees up more cap space to help accomplish that task.

General manager Ron Francis said on Monday that the signings on Montour and center Chandler Stephenson were likely their two big moves of the offseason with minor moves left to work out. However, it seems more could be on the table for Seattle with roster alterations.

Brandon Tanev's $3.5 million contract for a fourth-line winger is a bit bloated. And if Shane Wright is going to play center on one of Seattle's top three lines to get adequate playing time, Yanni Gourde could be in line to be the fourth-line center at nearly $5.2 million for the season, which also seems overvalued.

If the Kraken were able to move those deals, it could open a path for the team to add another winger to the roster as well.

