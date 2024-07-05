Seattle Kraken reach deals with Eeli Tolvanen, first-round pick Berkly Catton

article

Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis announced on Friday the team has reached a two-year contract with winger Eeli Tolvanen, and signed first-round pick Berkly Catton to his three-year entry-level contract.

Francis announced the deals ahead of the final scrimmage of the team's prospect development camp on Friday morning at Kraken Community Iceplex. Catton signed his deal at center ice ahead of the scrimmage.

The contract for Tolvanen is worth $3.475 million a year in average annual value.

"Eeli has been an important part of our organization since joining the Kraken two seasons ago," Francis said in a statement. "We’re excited to have him remain a part of our team and are looking forward to his continued growth as a player."

Tolvanen was one of three restricted free agents tendered qualifying offers by the Kraken. 2021 first-round pick Matty Beniers and AHL defenseman Peetro Seppälä. Seppälä has since signed a two-year deal to play for Örebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League. Beniers remains without a deal.

Tolvanen, 25, has appeared in 129 games for the Kraken over the last two seasons after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators. Tolvanen had a terrific 2022-23 season with Seattle after joining the team, scoring 27 points on 16 goals and 11 assists in 48 games. His production slowed slightly last year - as did nearly every offensive player in Seattle – with 41 points on 16 goals and 25 assists in 81 games played.

Meanwhile, Catton was the No. 8 overall pick in last week's NHL Draft from the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL.

"We are excited to have Berkly signed to his first professional contract," Francis said in a statement. "He brings elite hockey sense, an ability to score and a high compete level. He has had an impressive three seasons in the WHL, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop."

Catton was the fourth-leading scorer in the Western Hockey League last season behind fellow Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus, and Prince George teammates Zac Funk and Riley Heidt. Catton scored 116 points on 54 goals and 62 assists for Spokane last season. As a part of Team Canada's U-18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Catton totaled 10 points on eight goals and two assists in just five games played as Canada took home the gold medal.

With the signing of Tolvanen, the Kraken have around $7-8 million in cap space to use to get Beniers signed and further add to the roster.

