Seattle Kraken nearing deal on 4-year extension with Adam Larsson, per reports

By
Published  September 9, 2024 6:53pm PDT
Seattle Kraken
FOX 13 Seattle
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 28: Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken skates with the puck at the blue line during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.  (Christopher Mast / NHLI / Getty Images)

The Seattle Kraken are nearing a contract extension with defenseman Adam Larsson, according to multiple reports.

Fellow Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn took to his Twitter account to hint that something might be in the works for his teammate, who carries the nickname "Big Cat."

As Dunn's tweet indicated, the deal for Larsson is a four-year extension expected to land at $5.25 million in average annual value, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first to report a deal was nearing conclusion.

Larsson, 31, was acquired by the Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft from the Edmonton Oilers. Larsson has been an assistant captain for all three seasons in Seattle and has just missed one game, which came in April when his girlfriend gave birth.

Larsson has 76 points on 20 goals and 56 assists in his 245 games played for the Kraken. He's joined Dunn as Seattle's top pair on defense for most of the last two seasons.

Larsson is set to enter the final year of his existing contract with the Kraken, which is worth $4 million a season. The new deal would keep Larsson with the Kraken through the 2028-29 season.

