Video captures Seattle police chase, foot pursuit of 5 teens in stolen cars

Seattle police arrested five teenagers, ages 13 to 15, following a series of incidents involving two stolen vehicles in North Seattle.

Two weeks prior, on the afternoon of September 12, patrol officers were sent to the scene of a car crash around 2:22 p.m., near the Burke Gilman Trail and Northeast 65th Street. Upon arrival, they witnessed juveniles fleeing from a stolen car.

The group then entered another stolen car parked close by and sped away from the officers. Police managed to locate the suspects shortly afterward near Sand Point Way Northeast and Northeast 75th Street. However, they evaded arrest by driving into Magnuson Park.

Pushing further, the teens drove into a dead-end and abandoned the moving vehicle, which resulted in a crash. A foot pursuit ensued, and police were able to capture three of the suspects immediately. The remaining two were apprehended sometime later.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) took the juveniles into custody on various charges including, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, taking a motor vehicle without permission and obstructing a public officer.

Following the arrests, all five teenagers were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, a juvenile detention facility.

No further details have been released.

