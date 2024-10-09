Seattle school violence program paused after leader indicted in fentanyl ring

A Seattle-based program aimed at reducing violence in schools has been paused after one of its contracted leaders, Marty Jackson, was indicted on federal charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Jackson, who oversaw the Boys & Girls Club's SE Network SafetyNet program, had been contracted to provide "violence intervention specialists" at Garfield and Rainier Beach High Schools.

The suspension follows an announcement by federal authorities accusing Jackson of laundering money linked to the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and weapons. Jackson and members of her family are accused of moving more than 800,000 fentanyl pills, which federal officials say could have caused the deaths of nearly a million people.

Prosecutors say the drug trafficking ring also targeted members of the Lummi Nation, based in the Bellingham area.

Following the fatal shooting of a student at Garfield High School, Mayor Bruce Harrell pledged to invest in community-based solutions rather than reintroduce school resource officers. The city allocated $4.5 million for the initiative, which included in it these violence intervention specialists.

Seattle Public Schools and the Mayor’s Office confirmed they have paused work with SE Network SafetyNet following Jackson’s indictment.

The program’s future remains uncertain as city officials evaluate next steps.

