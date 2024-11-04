Expand / Collapse search
Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry out of service due to weather in WA

Published  November 4, 2024 8:14am PST
Weather Alert Day: Strong winds picking up in Mukilteo, WA

FOX 13's Shawn Chitnis is live in Mukilteo as wind gusts start picking up in western Washington.

Ferry sailings between Port Townsend and Coupeville were canceled Monday morning due to extreme weather conditions

Washington State Ferries (WSF) made the initial announcement on social media at 7:46 a.m. 

According to WSF, its Port Townsend-Coupeville route is out of service until further notice. 

Weather Alert Day: Mountain snow in the Seattle area

Weather Alert Day: Mountain snow in the Seattle area

The FOX 13 weather team has issued a weather alert for Monday for two reasons: one, the significant mountain snow over the higher mountain passes, and two, the forceful winds through the lowlands of western Washington. Rain could also make the morning commute challenging around Puget Sound.

WSF says it will provide updates as the situation develops.

