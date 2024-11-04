Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry out of service due to weather in WA

Ferry sailings between Port Townsend and Coupeville were canceled Monday morning due to extreme weather conditions.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) made the initial announcement on social media at 7:46 a.m.

According to WSF, its Port Townsend-Coupeville route is out of service until further notice.

The FOX 13 weather team has issued a weather alert for Monday for two reasons: one, the significant mountain snow over the higher mountain passes, and two, the forceful winds through the lowlands of western Washington. Rain could also make the morning commute challenging around Puget Sound.

WSF says it will provide updates as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.