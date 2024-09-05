The sale of the retired Washington state ferries, Elwha and Klahowya, to Ecuadorian buyer Nelson Armas has been canceled due to equipment failures, delays and concerns over crew treatment.

The ferries, which were set to make a 3,700-mile journey to Ecuador, were returned to Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility after tow equipment malfunctioned in Puget Sound.

This latest setback follows earlier complications reported by FOX 13 Seattle, which detailed how the Elwha and Klahowya had failed to even exit Elliott Bay due to towing issues. The situation escalated further when the International Transport Workers' Federation and other groups raised concerns about the conditions and treatment of the crew on board the tugboat Wycliffe, which was hired by Armas to tow the ferries.

"The safety and welfare of all seafarers are of utmost importance to us," said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey Thursday. "It’s in the best interest of Washington state, the public and WSF to sever ties due to multiple failures to meet contractual obligations and deadlines."

WSF says it was not aware of the crew welfare concerns until they were reported in the media. Armas has denied these claims, but WSF still decided to terminate the contract.

According to WSF, Armas forfeits $200,000 paid for the boats ($100,000 per vessel) as damages under the default terms of the contract. Part of these funds have already been used to cover costs for removing leftover fuel from the vessels. The balance will be transferred into the Puget Sound Ferry Operations Account, consistent with past sales of retired vessels.

In the meantime, WSF reports that other potential buyers have shown interest in the two vessels, and WSF has begun engaging with those buyers. The sale of the Hyak, the third decommissioned Washington state ferry, is still pending. More information will be provided when that transaction is finalized.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) aims to sell and transfer its retired vessels, including the Elwha, Hyak and Klahowya, to free up dock space at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility, which is needed for planned and unplanned maintenance on the active fleet. This move will also help reduce staff costs, as relocating the decommissioned boats requires a tugboat and a tow captain, diverting crew members from WSF service.

The 144-car Elwha and Hyak are two of the four Super-class ferries built in the mid-1960s, with the Elwha primarily serving the Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Sidney, British Columbia route until its retirement on April 8, 2020, and the Hyak, decommissioned on June 30, 2019, serving mainly on the Seattle/Bremerton route before being docked at Kingston terminal. The 87-car Klahowya, an Evergreen State-class ferry was built in 1958, and mainly operated on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route before moving to the San Juan Islands interisland run in 2014, until it was decommissioned on July 1, 2017, and replaced by its sister ship, Tillikum. The last two Super-class ferries, Kaleetan and Yakima, remain in service.

