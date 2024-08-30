Feds detain stranded Ecuador crew after failed tow of retired WA ferries

South American mariners tasked with transporting two retired Washington ferries to Ecuador for scrapping have been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after the tow attempt failed.

According to Washington State Ferries (WSF) spokesperson Dana Warr, the crew was hired by the purchaser of the decommissioned ferries, Elwha and Klahowya, to operate the tugboat Wycliffe.

"WSF was not part of hiring the crew, nor should we have been," said Warr. "The crew’s visa status is between the owner/operator who hired the crew and Customs and Border Protection. WSF has, as always, followed every state procurement law regarding surplus state property in selling these vessels that have been decommissioned since 2017 and 2020."

The vessels, the Klahowya and Elwha, were sold for $100,000 each in a deal that WSF officials describe as a win for taxpayers. FOX 13 Seattle asked WSF if the deal will still move forward with the Ecuadorian recycling plant.

The State still owns the Elwha and Klahowya which are currently moored at WSF’s maintenance facility at Eagle Harbor," said Warr. "We’re waiting on the Coast Guard and purchaser to provide a new tow plan."

