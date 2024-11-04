Police investigate reported sexual assault in Tacoma, WA

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened in Tacoma Sunday afternoon.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to an address near Wapato Hills Park after someone called 911 at about 2 p.m. to report a woman screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect.

Authorities say she was injured, and paramedics took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. The suspect remains at large.

Authorities say there is no information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.