Gov. Inslee activates National Guard for election week after ballot box arsons

Governor Jay Inslee has activated some Washington National Guard members to standby and ensure public safety during election week, according to a letter sent Friday.

In the letter sent to Major General Gent Welsh of the Washington Military Department, Inslee said the presence of National Guard members is purely a precautionary measure in response to warnings from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This comes after two ballot boxes in the Pacific Northwest were recently set on fire using "incendiary devices," according to the FBI. An arson investigation is underway after hundreds of ballots were burned in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. No suspects have been identified yet.

Inslee said the activation "is required now for the protection of the public health, safety, or welfare of Washington State agencies and the people they serve."

The Adjutant General will determine how many members of the Guard will be activated. They will support local law enforcement and Washington State Patrol as needed.

The Guard will remain on standby for four days, beginning Monday, Nov. 4, until just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 7.

