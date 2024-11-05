Nick Brown beats Pete Serrano in WA’s attorney general race

Nick Brown has won the November 2024 election to become Washington’s next attorney general, the AP called Tuesday night.

Brown, 47, is a Democrat and a former U.S. attorney in western Washington.

Republican candidate Serrano, 43, is the mayor of Pasco and a former environmental attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Washington attorney general heads the state’s largest public law office, representing state agencies in court and defending residents' rights.

Current Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson , who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump, is running for governor of Washington after Gov. Jay Inslee said he wouldn't seek a fourth term.

Keep reading to learn more about the candidates running for attorney general in Washington.

Who is Nick Brown?

Brown worked as the general counsel for Inslee and as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

He served as an officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the U.S. Army, earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in 1999 and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2003.

Who is Pete Serrano?

The Washington state Republican party endorsed Serrano in the Attorney General's race. Serrano is an attorney and also the mayor of Pasco.

Serrano says he is running for various reasons but his number one priority is to prosecute crime specifically when it comes to personal crime and drugs. He says he would work with county attorneys more closely and work for more transparency.

