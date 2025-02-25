Burnt Seattle Tesla fuels growing anti-Tesla sentiment in WA

The Brief A burned Tesla Model 3 in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood has sparked online speculation, with some believing the fire was intentional. Anti-Tesla sentiment is rising in Washington, with reports of vandalism at Tesla’s South Lake Union store and criticism of the brand’s association with Elon Musk. King County's decision to buy 120 Tesla Model Ys for its VanPool fleet has drawn scrutiny, fueling debates over taxpayer dollars supporting the company.



A Tesla Model 3 found burned in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood is adding fuel to the growing anti-Tesla movement in Washington state.

On Feb. 22, an Instagram post from Seattle Submissions showed the charred remains of the vehicle with the caption: "Tesla burns to a crisp in Northgate, Seattle" – sparking widespread speculation online. Many commenters questioned whether the fire was intentional, with one stating, "It’s been there for over three nights – it looks intentional."

A suspicious Tesla fire in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2025, sparks online debate. (Screenshot via Seattle Submissions)

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the incident in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle, calling it a "suspicious circumstance."

What we don't know:

According to the fire marshal, the blaze originated in the glove box, but investigators have not determined whether it was set deliberately.

Tesla tensions on the rise in Seattle

The backstory:

This incident comes amid increasing pushback against Tesla in Washington. Critics of the company, and its controversial CEO Elon Musk, have been vocal in online forums, questioning public investments in Tesla vehicles and expressing frustration over Musk’s business practices and political statements.

Featured article

The frustration has even escalated to vandalism. In recent months, Tesla’s South Lake Union storefront has been targeted, and some local Tesla owners have reported having their vehicles defaced with anti-Tesla stickers.

On Feb. 15, a group of protesters rallied in front of the Tesla store on South Lake Union, armed with signs targeting the tech mogul, who now officially serves under President Donald Trump as a special government employee and has been appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency.

King County’s Tesla purchase under scrutiny

Big picture view:

The backlash intensified after King County Metro announced the purchase of 120 Tesla Model Ys for its VanPool fleet. While county officials argue the move was based on necessity — citing the lack of other available seven-seater electric vehicles — critics question whether taxpayer dollars should support Tesla.

Some Washington lawmakers are even considering a bill that could ban the sale of Tesla vehicles in the state, further amplifying the debate.

As anti-Tesla sentiment grows, the burned Tesla in Northgate has become a flashpoint, symbolizing the broader cultural and political tensions surrounding the brand in the state.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Submissions Instagram page.

