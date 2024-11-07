Police investigate shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of NE Northgate Way and Roosevelt Way NE.

After police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm and another in the lower back area. Officers and medics treated him at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers believe the incident began in the Walgreens parking lot after they found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood.

According to the SPD, the preliminary investigation suggests there was an agreement to purchase fentanyl, and the victim was shot twice after a dispute over money.

Two suspects are believed to have been involved, and they fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.