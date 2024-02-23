WSP seeks info on I-5 road rage shooting near Northgate

The Washington State Patrol is asking for information on a road rage shooting that occurred on southbound I-5 near Northgate just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

WSP says a box truck and gray sedan were engaged in road rage activity, which included brake checking. It's unknown what led up the incident.

The male driver of the sedan then fired a shot into the passenger door of the truck and fled, according to WSP.

WSP released a photo of the bullet hole and other damages in a social media post:

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this road rage incident is urged to call WSP at (425) 401-7788.