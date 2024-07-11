Man shot in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood, police investigate

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 11:30 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a shooting in a parking lot near the corner of Stone Ave. N and N 100th St. This area is near the AMC movie theater.

Police at the scene of a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the lower hip. Officers treated him until Seattle Fire medics arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center. The victim was listed in serious condition.

Police investigating the scene believe the victim was shot after an altercation with another man. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating to understand the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.