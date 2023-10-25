Man stabbed near Northgate Transit Center, investigation underway

article

Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed near a Seattle transit station Wednesday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m., Sound Transit deputies responded near the Northgate Transit Center after a 40-year-old man reported being stabbed.

Crews treated the victim for minor injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say that due to the victim's lack of cooperation, the exact location of the stabbing and the information regarding the events leading up to the assault are unknown.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.