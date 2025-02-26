Rising anti-Tesla sentiment in Seattle leads to protests, vandalism, possible arson

The Brief Seattle Fire Department officials say the Tesla blaze in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood was "intentionally set," adding to concerns over rising anti-Tesla sentiment in Seattle. Tesla stores in Seattle have been targeted, with demonstrators expressing frustration over Elon Musk and his influence in the White House. Industry experts say Tesla faces growing resistance, with reports of declining interest and difficulties moving inventory.



A Tesla found burned in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood is now under investigation as authorities suspect the fire was intentionally set.

The incident adds to a growing wave of anti-Tesla sentiment in Seattle, which has included protests, vandalized charging stations and defaced service centers.

Seattle Tesla fire investigated as possible arson

The backstory:

A viral Instagram post from Seattle Submissions first drew attention to the charred Tesla, with users questioning whether the fire was deliberate.

A suspicious Tesla fire in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2025, sparks online debate. (Screenshot via Seattle Submissions)

Seattle Fire Department officials confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle Tuesday that the blaze occurred early Saturday morning and was determined to have been "intentionally set."

Seattle Police reported that the fire marshal believes the flames originated in the glove box, but the cause remains under investigation.

Protests, vandalism, growing Tesla backlash

Broader Backlash:

The fire is the latest escalation in a broader backlash against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk.

Protests have taken place outside Tesla stores, including in Seattle’s South Lake Union and University Village neighborhoods. Demonstrators have held signs reading "Arrest Musk" and "Fund Fascism … Find Out," expressing frustration over Musk’s political and business decisions.

Protesters rally at the South Lake Union Tesla store against Elon Musk on Feb. 15, 2025 in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tesla owners say they’ve been experiencing hostility firsthand. Some report being flipped off or yelled at while driving, and others say their vehicles have been vandalized.

"When I was parking at a local gas station to go into the convenient [sic] store, an older gentleman shouted out to me that "Tesla owners think they are better than everyone else," said Theresa Ramsdell, president of the Tesla Owners Washington Club.

Seth Weintraub, publisher of Electrek, an online publication covering the electric vehicle industry, said his outlet had a long relationship with Elon Musk prior to the election, and believes the backlash is part of a larger trend.

"Elon Musk is today’s pariah," Weintraub told FOX 13 Seattle. "So people associate Tesla with Elon Musk, and now that people are upset with him, they think, ‘Where can I interface with Elon?’"

Tesla’s future in question

The Bottom Line:

While Tesla remains a dominant force in the electric vehicle market, the brand is struggling in some regions.

"In Europe, Tesla isn’t very transparent with their numbers, so we won’t find out exactly how high or low the sales decline is," Weintraub said.

Here in the U.S., some Tesla employees acknowledge the growing difficulty in selling vehicles.

"This is the best time to get a Tesla because nobody’s buying them, everyone’s upset," Weintraub recalled a Tesla salesperson telling him. "Tesla’s desperate just to make sales."

What we know:

Seattle Police continue to investigate the Northgate Tesla fire, but so far, no suspects have been identified. FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Tesla for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

What we don't know:

As tensions around Tesla continue to rise, it remains to be seen whether the backlash will impact sales in Washington or lead to further incidents.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Fire Department, an interview with Electrek Publisher Seth Weintraub and FOX 13 Seattle's original reporting.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following carjacking, crash, chase in Spanaway

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.