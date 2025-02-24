18-year-old shot and killed inside elevator in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood

The Brief An 18-year-old is dead in Tacoma following a weekend shooting. He was found in the elevator of an apartment building. Police are still trying to identify suspects.



Investigators with the Tacoma Police Department are seeking information from the public after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday night.

According to TPD, around 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South L Street after multiple calls to 911 reported shots fired in the area.

Timeline:

"We heard four shots," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

"He was found inside the elevator," said neighbor Danielle Eberwein. "He was actually dragged out of his apartment and shot in the elevator."

When police arrived at Housing Hilltop’s South Building, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but investigators tell FOX 13 he was 18 years old.

"Officers attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately he did not survive," said public information officer Shelbie Boyd.

It's unclear what happened inside the apartment leading up to the shooting inside the elevator. However, there are cameras inside the elevator.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, but detectives and crime scene technicians are reviewing surveillance video, working to get possible descriptions of the suspect or suspects.

"I’m just in disbelief that this could happen inside our building," said Eberwein.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

