Seattle weather: Widespread thunderstorms possible tonight

Rain showers and thunderstorms will push north into Western Washington Saturday evening, bringing a potential for lightning, hail, heavy downpours, and strong localized wind gusts.

Most of Saturday will be nice, with sunny skies and warmer high temperatures, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A strong upper level low pressure system will spin showers into Oregon and Washington Saturday. Warmer temperatures this afternoon will help destabilize the atmosphere. These storms have the potential to produce very gusty localized winds (up to 50-60 mph), hail, and heavy downpours. Widespread lightning has the potential to start more wildfires. These will be fast moving systems, so I don't expect a cell to be parked over an area for an extended period of time, but a Flash Flood Watch is in effect over the Cascades and foothills, especially for the burn scar areas.

Some of the heaviest rain is expected to begin in the greater Seattle/Tacoma/Olympia areas around 9:00 PM tonight. If you are heading out on the town, be aware that you could get soaked anytime after 8:00 PM.

A slight chance of severe thunderstorms is possible in the Cascades, foothills, and Yakima valley. These spots could see larger hair and damaging winds. Funnel clouds are also possible.

While we don't get many thunderstorms in Western Washington, August is one of the more common months to see lightning. Between 1989 to 2020, lightning was most common in the late spring through summer months.

Sunday, showers will ease up and move north. Most areas should be dry by late morning. The next chance for showers arrives on Wednesday.