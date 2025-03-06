Groups lobby for more gun regulations in WA as opponents question effectiveness

The Brief Gun safety advocates met with legislators Thursday to lobby for two bills around firearm secure storage and permits to buy guns. Opponents argued the proposals would not deter violence.



Dozens of advocates descended on the Washington State Capitol Thursday to push lawmakers for more gun control laws. They argue more needs to be done to curb gun violence, while opponents believe the proposals will only curb responsible gun owners.

Volunteers with Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and Grandmothers Against Gun Violence with legislators to lobby for two gun safety bills.

House Bill 1152 would require gun owners to securely store their firearms in their homes and cars, while House Bill 1163 would require people to get a permit in order to purchase a gun.

What they're saying:

Among the advocates at the capitol was Zhalena Mathis, who lost her son in a 2023 shooting in Seattle. She said she wanted to speak with legislators about her experience to make sure no one has to go through the same tragedy she and her family has.

"That’s why I'm here, to be a voice for my son that no longer has a voice," she said. "And to represent other survivors – moms, family members – in our communities."

Mathis and others argued the proposed regulations are common sense to keep guns out of the wrong hands and keep people safe.

"You have a right to bear arms," she said. "But keeping your gun in a safe, locked place so no one else has to experience to get your gun stolen or someone in your family for suicide, or to hurt someone else if you don’t lock up your guns," she said.

The other side:

Opponents to both bills have questioned their constitutionality, and argued the restrictions will only burden law-abiding gun owners – as anyone looking to harm someone with a gun will not follow the laws anyway.

Danna Baxter, a southwest Washington firearms dealer, told a House committee back in January the purchasing permit proposal would make it harder for responsible dealers to run their business.

"We are not the problem and the bill does not target criminals who are," said Baxter. "Instead, it continues to place unnecessarily increasing demands on small business owners like myself without addressing the true issue of gun violence in our communities."

The lobbying effort comes after Senate Bill 5098 passed March 5 on a 28-21 vote, with two Democrats joining all Republicans in opposition.

Dig deeper:

The proposal expands the places where people cannot carry guns, knives and other weapons to include parks, public buildings and county fairs – with exceptions for people who are licensed to carry a concealed pistol.

Rebecca Elbaum, state chapter lead with Moms Demand Action, said any restriction is helpful, but they ultimately wanted more from the bill.

"We thought if that was going to be a requirement and signage has to be put up, that the bill needed to go further and restrict firearms for open carry and concealed carry in those locations," she said.

Senate Republicans in opposition reiterated arguments that someone intent on causing harm will not stop because a place is a "gun-free zone."

"We’re looking at something that we’re attempting to outlaw, outlaw, outlaw. And yet people aren’t honoring the current laws that exist," said Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney. "So we’re attempting to make something that’s currently illegal even more illegal. I’m lost in the following here sometimes."

Back in the House, both the secure storage and purchasing permit bills have yet to be scheduled for a vote. They have to pass out of the chamber by March 12.

The Source: Information in this story is from Albert James, a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

