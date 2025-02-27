ALL(H)OURS aims for the charts with powerful new EP "Smoke Point"

A year after ALL(H)OURS made their debut into the K-pop world, they’ve made big strides with their career.

From millions of views across their music videos and hundreds of thousands of followers online, the group has built their fanbase around the world.

Following their last EP release in 2024, "WITNESS," 20% of the group’s company, Eden Entertainment, was acquired by one of the biggest Korean entertainment companies, JYP Entertainment, the company with groups such as Stray Kids and TWICE.

That move has made content from ALL(H)OURS appear on the JYP YouTube channel as well, bringing new eyes to the group.

Now with more eyes and music that is drawing in new fans, called Min(ut)es, their success is finally becoming real to them.

"Lately, it’s been sinking in more. We've been performing in different areas and on music shows, getting more opportunities to meet our Min(ut)es. As time goes by, we can feel their cheers getting louder and love growing stronger, which makes it all feel more real," says ON:N.

One aspect of the group that fans have shown love towards is their style.

The group has shown a consistent powerful style backed with tracks filled with numerous instruments and sounds that kept the attention, coupled with the group’s hard-hitting choreography.

"Thankfully, we gained a lot of attention from many people, which helped us establish our style and color quickly. I think people remember us for our powerful and high-quality live performances. With our album, "Smoke Point," I believe our fans will be able to see an even more confident, stylish, and energetic version of us," says KUNHO.

"Smoke Point" is the group’s latest EP released in early February.

The album has dual title tracks with "Graffiti" and "GIMME GIMME," with that latter behind the lead.

"I initially thought that the repetitive ‘GIMME GIMME’ line might sound monotonous and boring. But as the song progressed, especially past the bridge, the way ‘GIMME GIMME’ was chanted with a different rhythm made me realize that this track could really capture the public’s attention in a familiar yet fresh way," explains YOUMIN.

The track has captured the public’s attention with over 10 million views since release.

As the group has continued releasing music, with "Smoke Point" being their third EP, and online content showing fans their personalities and behind-the-scenes looks, they are hoping to draw in even more fans who may not know them just yet.

"I would define ALL(H)OURS as a group with strong, powerful energy that is capable of impressive live performances. Going forward, I hope we can become an idol group that’s known as the 'complete idol.' If you look at our music and stages we’ve done so far, you’ll understand why I say that," says ON:N.

The group’s rapid growth in the short time since debut has also had them reflecting on the past, looking back at their trainee days.

"I remember when Baek A-yeon, who's a senior to us, told us that after debuting and starting promotions, there would be less time to practice. Back then, since we were solely practicing and not performing on stage, it was hard to actually realize what she meant, but I now know how little time we have to practice because our schedules are packed and busy. I think that time feels even shorter because we always want to practice more to perform on bigger stages with high-quality performances in the future," explains KUNHO.

While they’ve experienced success in view counts online, there is one goal for the year they are hoping to achieve.

"Our realistic goal for 2025 would be to win first place on a music show or to get on the music charts," says XAYDEN.

Now as the group’s fan base continues to grow into their second year as a group, and the excitement of debut settles in, the group’s outlook on fans and success has shifted.

"My feelings towards our Min(ut)es at debut and now after a year are completely different. At debut, I mainly thought of our fans as incredibly grateful people whom we would create memories with in the future. But these days, our Min(ut)es have become an irreplaceable source of love and energy for us. I feel like they are our biggest motivation and the ones we want to show our best to and do even better for. So please continue to support and love us," says MINJE.

The members will be showcasing their skills and latest album in April for a fan concert at Sogang University in western Seoul, an event they say they can’t wait for.

