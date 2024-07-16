ALL(H)OURS' "WITNESS" EP showcases powerful performances and growing fanbase

Rookie K-pop group ALL(H)OURS has made their first comeback after their debut earlier this year.

The group just released their second EP titled "WITNESS" on July 7 with a continued theme from their debut of powerful and performance-driven tracks.

The seven member group’s talent is undeniable, from their vocals to their ability to master the intense choreography of their latest title track, "SHOCK".

"‘SHOCK’ blends the emerging genre of Drift Phonk from the EDM scene with K-pop and the exciting beat of the song is the standout feature to look out for in this album," explains YOUMIN.

Even though they are a new group, fans are taking notice with nearly 8 million views on the music video since its release and a growing social media following.

"We are practicing singing live and genuinely enjoy performing live on stage. Anyone seeing us for the first time will be able to notice that," says KUNHO.

"SHOCK" is a song the members had to put countless hours of practice into to perfect.

"At the beginning of learning the choreography, mastering unfamiliar dance moves posed a challenge for us. Through a lot of practices, including all-nighters, we've reached a point where we begin dancing as soon as the music starts," says YOUMIN.

Member ON:N adds, "The choreography for this song had a much faster tempo compared to ‘GOTCHA,’ so we knew we needed to build muscle and strength in order to perform it properly. For that, we exercised a lot.

While they’ve become known for this intense style, they hope to show a different side to fans in the future.

"Personally, since we've showcased a strong, intense image in our first two albums,

My request for the next album is to reveal the members' refreshing and bubbly side," says HYUNBIN.

Whichever style they choose to explore in the future, the group’s confidence in themselves will surely make them shine.

"First of all, I want to mention that we are confident in delivering any performance on stage. We take great pride in our performances," explains XAYDEN.

With 2024 halfway over, the members have goals they hope to accomplish, such as winning Rookie of the Year and, in the future, a world tour.

"I believe the cheers from fans vary by country, and I would love to experience that in person," says MINJE.

With their growing fanbase, when the group does accomplish their world tour goals, they are sure to create an unforgettable memory for their fans.

In a closing message to fans, YOUMIN says, "Our new album, WITNESS, is more intense than our debut album and conveys even more of our energy. We are confident it will surprise anyone watching our performance, and we hope more people will see it and become our fans."