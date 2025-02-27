HEYOON finds her voice: The path from global pop to solo stardom

Getting her professional start in the global pop group NOW UNITED in 2017, HEYOON of South Korea quickly made a name for herself.

The group was composed of 14 members from all across the world picked from a global audition, and would perform globally in arenas as well.

But in 2023, HEYOON left the group, and it was time to focus on herself.

"I never even dreamed about pursuing music on my own, I think that having that experience with the group definitely gave me the confidence and new goals in life. So yeah, touring with the group, and being able to just see what it's like to be an artist really put me on this path," she explains.

In November of last year, HEYOON would make her official solo debut with the song "Pivot."

The song would show off the easy-listening R&B style she loves, and has gained over a million views so far.

HEYOON’s time with NOW UNITED helped her gain millions of followers across the world, and making an official solo debut to those fans gave her mixed feelings.

"I was definitely nervous, but also I trusted that my fans would be there for me. They have been so loyal since day one. I felt the connection, and I knew that they're gonna they're gonna get it, they're gonna understand me. I was nervous, but also very, very excited," she says.

Now she has released her second single, "ASAP" featuring New Jersey rapper, Chris Patrick.

The song is described as a bold and flirty anthem about the irresistible pull of passion.

"When you meet somebody that you have a deep connection with right away, you become crazy, and it's all about the desire for the other person, wanting them to jump into the reckless feeling you have, the love you have for them. I would say I've experienced it, and I think a lot of people can relate to it. I think it's a very vulnerable yet brave song," she says.

HEYOON says she likes writing from experience but that it can come at a cost.

"It's easier when you're writing from your heart, from your experience, and it's harder when you're sharing it with the world. I can say that, because it's all about being vulnerable. But I think people relate to real things, and so eventually that's kind of what I want to do with my music and artistry."

While some artists set goals for their releases, HEYOON looks at a music release in a more poetic way.

"I try to always fall in love with the process more. I don't like to put pressure on myself or like, ‘oh, this has to go here and hit the charts’ or anything. I believe that the song is only mine until I'm in the booth, in the studio, working on it, and when I release, it's for everyone to do whatever they want with them," she explains.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As an artist dedicated to her fans and music, she has big goals for the work she puts out.

While she is only three months into her solo career, she is already thinking about the impact she wishes to make with people.

"I would love for people to see me as an artist that can heal them through music and make them feel heard and make them feel represented. I'm all about storytelling and building community. So, yeah, I want to invite people and let everyone know that you're not alone," she explains.

From a global pop group to a budding solo career, HEYOON says she has her fans to thank for supporting her along this journey.

"I'm so grateful to my fans for being so loyal, but also being open to grow with me. The love that I've been receiving since ‘Pivot…’ I was really scared. I had this trust, but I was scared because it's me really stepping out and being vulnerable. So I want to say thank you, and I love you, and I miss you. I can't wait to be back on the road and to see everybody in person," she concludes.

