Is WA a hot spot for lost mail? Here's where the state ranks nationally

Washington state ranks seventh in the nation for lost mail, according to a new study by digital mailbox provider iPostal1.

The analysis found that Washington experiences an average of 12,150 monthly Google searches related to missing mail per 100,000 residents. The study looked at searches like "USPS mail recovery" and "FedEx lost mail" to determine where mail is most often reported missing.

The research highlighted that Colorado tops the list, with 12,667 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. Challenging weather conditions and the state’s mountainous terrain may contribute to higher rates of lost mail in Colorado, the study noted. New York ranks second, followed by Florida, Georgia, and Vermont.

Washington's diverse geography, including its mountainous regions and significant rainfall, could play a role in the state’s placement on the list. The findings suggest that rural areas and challenging climates may exacerbate delivery issues.

The state least likely to lose your mail is Oklahoma, with just 8,974 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Whether or not you've been a victim of lost mail, the study underscores the importance of ensuring accurate addresses and considering secure or digital mailboxes as methods to reduce the risk of lost mail.

