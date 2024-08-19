Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Feeling more like fall this week

Published  August 19, 2024 11:18am PDT
Mostly dry, partly cloudy Monday

Most of the Puget Sound area will be dry and partly cloudy Monday. Coast will see a few showers but they should dissipate before they reach us.

Seattle - The Puget Sound area will see cooler, early fall-like weather this week as a series of weather systems brings rain and cooler temperatures to Western Washington.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies. The Washington Coast will see rain showers throughout the day, but they are not expected to make their way inland.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast for Monday in Western Washington.

The Puget Sound area will stay partly cloudy and mainly dry Tuesday with showers returning to the coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday and Wednesday, those showers will push inland. Expect some light rain for the morning commute and a chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A map showing rain in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

On and off rain showers are in the forecast for Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An upper level low will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest for the next several days. Thursday will bring another chance for thunderstorms and heavy downpours. Showers could linger into Friday and Saturday.

A map showing an upper level low pressure system impacting the Pacific Northwest midweek.

Another wet system will bring showers to the Pacific Northwest starting Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overall, it's going to be a cool week with highs about five to ten degrees below average. 

A cool and showery 7 day forecast for Seattle.

Seattle's 7 day forecast looks cool and wet at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)