Landslide shuts down I-5 North in Bellingham, WA

Northbound lanes are still shutdown for a section of I-5 in Bellingham on Sunday.

WSDOT's most recent update just after 9 a.m. includes an estimate of 2,000 cubic years of debris that have spilled onto the roadway. There is still no estimated time of reopening.

The closure includes northbound lanes on I-5 just north of Iowa Street (milepost 254) in Bellingham.

Bellingham I-5 North landslide 10.27.24

Washington traffic authorities announced the shutdown at 5:45 a.m. on October 27 and remain on site working to clear the mess.

They confirm Sunday morning there is damage to barriers and walls in the area and those are currently being worked on.

Due to significant rain, WSDOT also advises motorists that there may be flooding on local roads in the Bellingham area.

